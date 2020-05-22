Destiny Etiko Set To Bury Father As His Remains Arrive In Enugu (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko is set to bury her father as his remains have arrived in Enugu State where he will be laid to the ground.

The video below showed pallbearers dressed in white and carrying the coffin of her father.

Destiny Etiko broke the news of her father’s death last week with a post expressing how saddened she is.

She shared: “Am so pained, am so broken, am devastated; it’s as if my life is shattered, The world is wicked O.

“I still can’t believe that the man who gave me life is gone. Daddy you have always loved and supported me when I told you what I wanted to take up as a carrier…You prayed for me and told me that I will always succeed and stand out in all I do …now am making you proud and all the evil ones could do is to take you from us.

“My heart is broken into pieces and I am not sure it can be mended for you left with a part of my soul daddy…..my closeness with you still making me not believe that you are gone dad OBI AGBAWA M OOOO, my headmaster, my oyibo pepper, yy intelligent man, the finest man in ETIKO’s FAMILY,” she cried.

She added: “It shall never be well with the wicked ones IJN Amen. This year just hit me like a personal virus and it’s so difficult for me to let go daddy.

“You know I love you more than any other thing in this world. I pray I get through this daddy but till then, may you keep resting in the bosom of the lord IJN Amen. you are my father now, Please always be strong for me, I love you my blood. THIS WORLD IS WICKED.”