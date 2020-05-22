COVID-19: Shehu Sani Slams Claims Of Shortage Of Bed Spaces

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to a claim by the Lagos State Government that it has run out of bed spaces for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Commission of Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi stated that COVID-19 patients with no serious symptoms will now be treated at home.

He said that only those with severe symptoms will be admitted to the isolation centers running short on bed spaces.

In reaction, Shehu Sani wondered why no one has ever seen their wards to be able to ascertain their claim.

He wrote, “They will say they are short of bed spaces for COVID-19 patients, and they will never show you a hundred people in a ward at a time.

“The FG that lifted their lockdown, opened their offices and malls in Abuja is attacking the states that opened their worship centers.”