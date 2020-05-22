SGF Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has said that Nigerians are “purchasing hydroxychloroquine in large quantities”.

Boss Mustapha disclosed this on Thursday during the press briefing of the PTF on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He also pointed out that the drug has not been certified for the treatment of COVID-19.

“Through the surveillance system set up by the PTF, we have received reports that Nigerians have been purchasing hydroxychloroquine in large quantities,” said Mustapha who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He added, “We wish to reiterate that this drug has not been certified for use in treating COVID-19 in Nigeria by the relevant health and pharmaceutical authorities. Self-medication of any kind is fraught with the danger of increasing risks of avoidable casualties.

“We, therefore, strongly warn against self-medication. If you are sick, please seek medical advice, and if you are confirmed positive, kindly self-isolate in an approved facility.”