COVID-19: I’m Treated As A Suspected Case – Boss Mustapha

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, SGF Boss Mustapha has said that he’s being treated as a suspected case of the virus.
Boss Mustapha disclosed this while speaking on Thursday at the daily press briefing of the PTF in Abuja.
The SGF stated this while urging Nigerians to do everything possible towards helping the country contain the spread of COVID-19.
“I leave my house every day and I return in the evening. I’m treated as a suspect. I have to wash my hands; I have to decontaminate my shoes; I have to walk into my house and barely will I be sitting down, my wife will ask me, ‘have you bathed?’ I will say, ‘I just arrived’,” Mustapha said.
