Churches, Mosques To Submit Guidelines Before Reopening – NCDC

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has stated that churches and mosques are to submit guidelines before reopening.

Ihekweazu made this known while speaking at the press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday in Abuja.

The NCDC DG also revealed that the agency has received a draft of guidelines from the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association ahead of the reopening of interstate travels.

Ihekweazu urged organizations to do the same ahead of when the lockdown order will be lifted in Nigeria.

He said, “I was happy on Wednesday to receive a new set of draft guidelines by the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association. Those are people that manage the long-distance buses that travel across the country, what we call ‘luxury’ buses.

“They drafted their own guidelines for reopening safely and sent it to us for review.

“They are also seeking our advise on the measures they are recommended and how to manage their loading centres, buses and engagements with their customers at the point when we may allow them to reopen.”

“Every society, organisation, community, be it faith-based, cultural based, professionally based, have been advised to come up with guidelines for themselves.

“We are happy to advise and engage every organisation but this needs to be led and owned by the leaders of those organisations,” the NCDC boss added.