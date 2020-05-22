Buhari’s Minister Laments Deportation Of Almajiri Children

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, has lamented the inhumane conditions which almajiri children are transported to their state of origin.

Concise News recalls that Northern Governors agreed to relocated almajiri children to their states of origin to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Tallen who reacted to the action of the governor stated that the children are being transported in trucks used in conveying cargo.

She stated this in Abuja during the flag-off of the 2020 National Children’s Day celebration, themed: “Promoting Girl-Child Education for Sustainable Development’’.

“Apart from hunger and starvation, the Almajiris are saddled with the inhuman treatment of transporting them to their states of origin in trucks meant to convey cargo, the trauma of being rejected by their home state governments is painful, shameful and unacceptable.”

The minister also called for the Child Rights Act to be implemented by the governors in their states so as to protect their rights of the almajiri children.

“The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) should bring the issues of Almajiri to a logical conclusion, as well as respect and protect their human rights by implementing the Child Rights Act in states yet to pass it into law,” Tallen added.