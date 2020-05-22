Buhari And Family To Observe Eid-el-Fitri At Home – Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and his family will be conducting their Eid-el-Fitri prayers at home.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known via a statement issued on Twitter.

The statement revealed that the decision is informed by a directive from the Sultan of Sokoto against mass gathering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The statement reads: “With the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations around the corner and the month-long Ramadan fast coming to an end, President Muhammadu Buhari will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.

“This is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.”

“This is also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto & President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the PTF on COVID-19”

The Presidency added that the usual protocol which sees the president receiving guests during the period will not be followed this year.

“Further to this, the President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading”, the statement read.