Berbatov Names Kai Havertz As Player To Replace Hazard At Chelsea

Former Manchester United player, Dimitar Berbatov has advsied Chelsea to replace Eden Hazard with Bayer Leverkusen winger, Kai Havertz.

Berbatov stated that since Hazard moved to Real Madrid last season, Chelsea hasn’t been able to fill the vacuum he left behind.

“I think it’s interesting to see Chelsea linked with him, they have not really replaced Hazard since he left and it was always going to be difficult to do so,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I think for sure they need to go for a young player with a lot of football ahead of them, and if that is the case, then they will also have to be patient as well because sometimes young players need time to adjust to the physicality and speed of the Premier League.

“Havertz is an option for them, but it has only been the first week back of the Bundesliga, and I hope that he continues to the way he has a comeback, by scoring and producing the goals that he has done so far.

“Havertz has great quality, and he will become even better in the future.”