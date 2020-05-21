WHO Finally Declare Support For Madagascar COVID-19 Herbal Remedy

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has revealed that his country’s herbal remedy for COVID-19 has gained the support of the World Health Organization, WHO.

Rajoelina made this known on Twitter where he revealed that WHO will be signing a confidentiality clause concerning the formulation of the drug.

This comes days after he accused WHO of offering bribe so that the Madagascar COVID-19 herbal remedy will be poisoned.

He tweeted: “Successful exchange with @DrTedros who commends #Madagascar’s efforts in the fight against #Covid19 and congratulates us for the discovery of #CovidOrganics.

“@WHO will sign a confidentiality clause on its formulation and will support the clinical observations process in #Africa.

“Following @WHO’s invitation to be part of Solidarity Trial for clinical trials, #Madagascar will prove the effectiveness of its third protocol that combines two injectable medicines that are different from #CovidOrganics.”