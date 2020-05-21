Nollywood Actress, Emilia Dike Slumps And Dies In Enugu

Nollywood actress, Emilia Dike has slumped and died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Enugu State.
Her death was announced on social media by a movie director, Okechukwu Oku.
He wrote on Instagram: ”Why is death taking the best people???? I’m confused oooo. Just filmed with Mama here on my 2 last projects, excited to release it and this horrible news today. A woman with a heart of gold, Aah noooo. Will miss you Mrs Dike. Nollywood has lost a gem in you. This is messed up”.
Actress Uche Ogbodo reacted: Pls what happened to her, I have an Unfinished project with her oooo , Jesus Christ . Pls what happened?
Nuella Njubigbo wrote: OMG! May her gentle soul rest in peace Amen
Anita Joseph wrote: Waaaat haaa
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.