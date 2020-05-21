Nollywood Actress, Emilia Dike Slumps And Dies In Enugu

Nollywood actress, Emilia Dike has slumped and died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Enugu State.

Her death was announced on social media by a movie director, Okechukwu Oku.

He wrote on Instagram: ”Why is death taking the best people???? I’m confused oooo. Just filmed with Mama here on my 2 last projects, excited to release it and this horrible news today. A woman with a heart of gold, Aah noooo. Will miss you Mrs Dike. Nollywood has lost a gem in you. This is messed up”.

Actress Uche Ogbodo reacted: Pls what happened to her, I have an Unfinished project with her oooo , Jesus Christ . Pls what happened?

Nuella Njubigbo wrote: OMG! May her gentle soul rest in peace Amen

Anita Joseph wrote: Waaaat haaa