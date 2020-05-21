Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, May 21st, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, May 21st, 2020.

1. President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Registrar, National Examination Council, NECO, Prof. Charles Uwakwe and dismissed four top management officials of the council over a series of allegations.

Their removal was as a result of recommendations by a panel investigating allegations of misconduct levelled against them while they were on suspension.

2. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night, announced 284 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 6677.

3. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that 60 per cent of coronavirus cases recorded in the state are from oil workers returning from rigs.

Governor Wike, who disclosed this when the Management Team of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited paid him a courtesy visit at Government House Port Harcourt, stated that it is for this reason that the state government has insisted that oil workers coming into the state must be tested to confirm their coronavirus status.

4. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Nigeria now stands at 200, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The NCDC, while confirming 284 new cases of the disease in the country on Wednesday, said Nigeria has so far recorded 6677 cases and 200 deaths.

5. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has apologized to Zamfara State Government for wrongly accrediting eight positive cases of coronavirus to the State on Tuesday.

NCDC, on Wednesday night regretted its error and apologised to the governor Bello Matawalle-led administration of Zamfara, promising to further deliver its reports with accuracy and transparency.

6. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed it is considering Madagascar’s COVID Organics for a clinical observation process.

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina in a tweet on Wednesday, after a meeting with Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said WHO had congratulated Madagascar for the discovery of its COVID Organics.

7. The Rivers State Government has relaxed lockdown on Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt for six days starting from Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Governor Wike in a statewide broadcast said the decision to relax the lockdown was reached by the Security Council.

8. A part of the Nigerian Postal Service Headquarters was on Wednesday gutted by fire.

The Federal Capital Territory Fire Service personnel were able to contain the fire, which started at about 8:40 a.m.

9. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.23 billion for the construction of a faculty of health services at the Plateau State University, Bokkos and the procurement of computers and printers for zonal and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced this on Wednesday while briefing State House reporters on the outcome of the second virtual cabinet meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

10. The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association has directed members to embark on a “Sit-at-Home strike to protest alleged harassment of its members at the frontline of Covid-19 battle by security operatives.”