I Made Nwankwo Kanu Angry At Arsenal – Cesc Fabregas

Monaco midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he once made Nwankwo Kanu angry during their time at Arsenal.
Fabregas joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2003 and was looking to prove himself to the established players at the club who knew little about him.
According to the 33-year old, his first training at Arenal saw him make a rough tackle on Kanu which made the former Super Eagles captain upset.
“My first training when I joined Arsenal, I was all in my head trying to impress and I made a tackle on Kanu and he was so upset with me,” he told Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, during an Instagram live video monitored by our correspondent.
“When you’re young, sometimes you don’t think; you just want to go there and prove yourself without realising that you’re playing alongside World Cup winners. At that moment you just want to do your best and most times, the passion gets the best out of you,” he added.
