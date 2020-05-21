Gov Ben Ayade Reveals Why Cross Rivers Doesn’t Have COVID-19

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State has revealed what the state has been doing which has helped to protect it from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cross Rivers and Kogi States are the only states in Nigeria yet to record a single case of COVID-19.

According to Ben Ayade, the effort of the State Commissioner of Health and other strategies deployed have been effective in protecting the state against COVID-19.

“We policed all our borders and closed our airways. A team of 35 got clearance to come to Calabar but I refused them entry until I was sure that they were COVID-19 free and certified by the NCDC. Our borders are manned by senior officials. We are doing tracing and surveillance training. We have intelligent minds like the Commissioner of Health. The NCDC is impressed with our border closures, isolation centres and they are shocked at our preparedness,” the Governor explained.