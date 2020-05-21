Plateau State Commissioner of Information and Communication Dan Manjang has welcomed the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the sum of over six hundred million naira for the establishment of a faculty of Medical Services at the Plateau State University Bokkos, attributing the gesture to Governor Simon Lalong’s lobbying capacity and diplomacy.

The Council also approved Funds for the procurement of equipment and furniture for the faculty.

Manjang said among many competing demands across states and Federal Government institutions, Governor Lalong leveraged on his personal and official contacts to get the nod of the Federal Government for the important intervention at PLASU which when completed will impact the country’s health system.

He said the FEC approval is more important because of the financial difficulty governments are passing through to the extent of cutting down on budgets and suspending some projects as a result of the negative effect of COVID 19.

The Commissioner recalled that Governor Lalong recently secured for some citizens of the state appointments into some Federal agencies and board membership of parastatals.

Dan Manjang calls on Plateau citizens to continue to support the Federal and Plateau state Governments for more gains of democracy in the form of projects and appointments.

He noted that while there are many requests on the table of the Federal Government from Plateau, Manjang expresses confidence Governor Lalong will get what is due for Plateau state and its citizens.