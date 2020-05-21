Eid-el Fitri: Pray At Home Due To COVID-19 – FRSC Tells Muslims

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised Muslims to celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el Fitri at home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The advice was given by the FRSC Unit Commander in Sagamu, Ogun, Mr Iyanda Taofiq while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Taofiq who warned against moving around during the period stated that it has become necessary due to the pandemic.

“Observe the Government rules and regulations concerning COVID-19 to curb the pandemic,” he said.

He also advised people to practice social distancing, due face mask, sanitizers and obey other measures given by authorities.

Concise News reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar also advised Muslims to pray at home in the coming Eid-el Fitri festival.