Don’t Bring A Baby Into This Coronavirus Pandemic World – Hushpuppi

Nigerian Dubai based big boy, Hushpuppi has warned people not to bring any unwanted or planned baby into this coronavirus pandemic world.

According to him, the thought of having a baby now should be reconsidered because jobs will be lost due to the pandemic

Hushpuppi also stated that though children are a blessing, such could end up rendering one a beggar.

He wrote: “I know a lot of people are going through different struggles during this corona pandemic time, we have been locked down and a lot of young people find this as an opportunity to bond with their partners more during this quarantine period but one thing you should be careful about is bringing unwanted or planned babies into this world that you will not be able to afford proper care for.

“A lot of jobs will be lost in the near future and a lot of young people are not financially stable for themselves and now you want to get someone pregnant or be pregnant for a boy who has no plans for you. I know children are blessings but make sure you are ready for this type of blessings before you ask for it. Don’t accept the blessing that will turn you to a beggar in the future. Be warned”