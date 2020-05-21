Buhari Using COVID-19 Lockdown To Stop Our Gathering – Biafra Group

The Biafra Nation Youth League, BNYL, has said that the COVID-19 lockdown declared by the Nigerian government is to prevent secessionists groups from gathering.

BNYL stated that the lockdown order cannot stop its members from observing the Biafra Heroes Day come 30th May.

This was disclosed in Calabar, the Cross Rivers State captial, by Ebuta Takon Akor, Deputy National Leader of BNYL

He said: “He and BNYL members have since last week been violating the lockdown and social distancing orders of the government because no law in Nigeria recognized social distancing and he cannot be prosecuted for not obeying such orders. Members of this group are immune to the virus.”

“Biafra will be restored with or without the support of the Ijaw Youth Council.

“It was the mentality of some Ijaw youths that led to the reasons the government succeeded in deceiving some people in South-south to hate Biafra, and now BNYL is here with overwhelming support and membership from Cross River, Bakassi Peninsula, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and even Bayelsa been homogeneous Ijaw,” he said.