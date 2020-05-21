A tanker has collided with a fully loaded commercial bus on Otedola Bridge leading to heavy traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Many are feared dead in the accident which occurred on the lane of the expressway inward Berger, Lagos.

Emergency workers are currently on grounding tackling the situation.

The traffic caused by the accident has stretched up to Alausa in Ikeja and Magboro area of Ogun State.

The Otedola Bridge is known to experience disastrous accident. Two years ago, an oil tanker burst into flames leading to the destruction of many vehicles with lives also lost.

More details to follow.