BREAKING: Ese Oruru’s Abductor Sentenced To 26 Years In Prison

Yinusa Dahiru has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for the abduction of a teenager, Ese Oruru.
The judgment was delivered by Justice Jane Inyang of the Federal Hogh Court sitting in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.
Ese Oruru was abducted and taken to Kano State where she was forcefully married to Yinusa Dahiru.
Justice Jane Inyang acquitted Dahiru on Count one but jailed him five years (count two), seven years (count three) seven years (count four) and seven years, count five.
The convict will serve the sentences concurrently as revealed by Justice Jane Inyang.
Concise News to bring you more details…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.