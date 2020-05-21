BREAKING: Ese Oruru’s Abductor Sentenced To 26 Years In Prison

Yinusa Dahiru has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for the abduction of a teenager, Ese Oruru.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Jane Inyang of the Federal Hogh Court sitting in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

Ese Oruru was abducted and taken to Kano State where she was forcefully married to Yinusa Dahiru.

Justice Jane Inyang acquitted Dahiru on Count one but jailed him five years (count two), seven years (count three) seven years (count four) and seven years, count five.

The convict will serve the sentences concurrently as revealed by Justice Jane Inyang.

Concise News to bring you more details…