Benue State Tells Churches, Mosques To Reopen As Lockown Is Relaxed

The Benue State Government has said that churches and mosques in the state can reopen as it relaxed the lockdown order it declared.

The resolution was taken at a State Executive Council meeting with the State Action Committee on COVID-19 in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The Grade 1 to 12 workers in the state who were asked to stay at home have now been told to resume their duties.

“The workers are advised to always wear face masks and maintain social distancing as they go to work.

“Churches and Mosques with effect from today Thursday, May 21, 2020, are to hold staggered worship sessions.

“This implies that a Church or Mosque which before now held two worship sessions should henceforth conduct four sessions in a day.

“Street trading is encouraged but strictly obeying social distancing protocol on COVID-19.

“Markets will be partially opened to enable traders access their shops,” the resolution read in part.