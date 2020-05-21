BBNaija 2020: Leo Dasilva Gives Intending Contestants Tips

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Leo Dasilva has said that posting details about the show on social media is capable of getting one disqualified during the audition for the show.

Leo Dasilva stated this just a day after organizers of the show revealed that a new edition is coming soon.

He tweeted, “If you’re auditioning for BBN this year, I’ll advise you not to put it on the TL.

“It’s always a way to disqualify people because it must not be public knowledge if you get in. Wish you all the best.”

The last edition of the show was won by Mercy Eke who went home with N60 million and an SUV from Innoson Motors.