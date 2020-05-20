Madagascar Contacts South Africa On COVID-19 Herbal Remedy

South Africa has revealed that it has been contacted by the government of Madagascar over the COVID-19 herbal remedy.

Speaking to CGTN, South Africa’s Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize stated that Madagascar is willing to support his country in running an analysis on the herbal remedy.

He said, “We actually did get a call from the government of Madagascar, they did ask us, that they would like to be assisted in the process of trying to validate and try and help to investigate the scientific basis on which such a drug could be used.

“I had a call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar, and there had been a call from the president. We then have said that our scientific research institutions would be willing to support an analysis, as it were, on that matter”.

He also revealed that South Africa has a plant that has been used for decades for the treatment of flu and fever.

“There’s a herb we used in my part of the land, UMHLONYANE (worm wood)…for fevers, for flus. Where I grew up, we didn’t go to the hospital, we used a lot of that. If you had fever as young people, we knew you’d go there and collect the stuff and use it for steaming and for drinking as a kind of tonic and bath,” he said.