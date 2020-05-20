Lampard Reveals How Drogba Helped Chelsea Win Champions League

Frank Lampard has stated that Didier Drogba played a huge role to help Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

Chelsea dragged Bayern Munich to a penalty shootout which ended 4-3 after regulation time ended 1-1 thanks to a last eight-minutes equalizer from Drogba.

The trophy was Chelsea’s first-ever UCL after suffering defeat against Manchester United in the final in 2008.

“It was the best night of my footballing life without a doubt, just an incredible night,” Lampard told Chelsea website.

“For so many years, we’d been trying to win the Champions League – we’d lost final, lost semi-finals and it felt like the last chance for the group because we were all getting a bit older.

“As a team, we had something about us. We kept fighting and obviously we had the king, the man who produced – Didier Drogba.

“He did it time and again throughout his career and he came up with a header that I don’t think another player in world football could have done, then got the winning penalty himself.

“I remember particularly in the run-up to the final that Didier became a different person for those big games.

“In the warm-up, it was like he was caged and ready to go. You could see it and you knew he had the ability to do it. He was confident in that and that confidence rubbed off on people around him.”