I’m Humbled After Wasting Time On Petty Drama – Ninalowo Bolanle

Nollywood actor, Ninalowo Bolanle has stated that he has realized that he has wasted a lot of time on nonsense and petty drama.

In a social media post, the actor stated that age and life have humbled him to the point that he has learnt to rise above distractions.

This he says has made him make decisions that have brought him peace which he is grateful for.

Ninalowo Bolanle wrote: “The older I grow, the more peaceful and grateful I become. Life humbles me gradually as I age. I realize how much nonsense i have wasted time on. And I begin to feel the peace that flows from my decision to rise above the petty drama and distractions that don’t really matter”.