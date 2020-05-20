A section of the Nigerian Postal Service headquarters in Abuja has been gutted by fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire has been successfully put out by personnel of the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service.

The fire which broke out around 8:40 am in the busy Garki 2 attracted a large crowd to the scene.

This makes it the fifth fire incident occurring at Federal Government-owned establishments.

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was gutted on April 17.

This was followed by a fire at the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Others which also got burnt include the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).