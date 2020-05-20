Adeniyi Johnson Speaks On Cheating On Toyin Abraham With Seyi Edun

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has broken silence on claims that he cheated on his ex-wife Toyin Abraham with his new wife Seyi Edun.

The marriage between Adeniyi Johnson and Toyin Abraham ended in a messy divorce which dragged on for long in court.

Adeniyi Johnson is now married to Seyi Edun, while Toyin Abraham finally found another man, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, whom she got married to last year.

In an Instagram live chat with actor Muka Ray, the actor opened up on the relationship he shared with Seyi Edun while he was still married to Toyin Abraham.

He said, “Ignorant people think I cheated on my ex-wife, Toyin Abraham, with her colleague, Seyi Edun. The truth is that Seyi even used to follow me to the lady I dated after Toyin, not know that she (Seyi) would end up being my wife”.