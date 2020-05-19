Yahaya Bello To Pay Salaries Of Kogi State Workers Before Eid-el Fitri

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has assured workers that their salaries for the month of May will be paid before the Eid-el Fitri celebration.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner of Finance, Asiwaju Idris Asiru, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Asiru also stated that machinery towards the implementation of this year’s budget has been put in place by the governor.

“Before the Eid-el Fitri celebration, workers will be credited with their May Salaries.

” Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the State economy, the government has put machinery in place for the effective implementation of this year’s budget”.