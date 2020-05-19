What Mourinho And Guardiola Have In Common – Eto’o

Samuel Eto’o has revealed the thing which his former managers Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have in common.

Eto’o played under Guardiola at Barcelona and under Mourinho at Inter Milan. The Cameroonian won the Champions League under both managers.

On what they have in common, Eto’o stated that both men have a desire to win.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport : “The only common point these two coaches have is the desire to win.

“They are completely different personalities and have a different vision of football.”

”I can’t compare Mourinho to Guardiola, one of them couldn’t win the Champions league with Bayern Munich and the other one did it with Porto.

“Pep had lived all his life in Barcelona but during the years I was there, he didn’t understand the squad. He didn’t live the life of our group.

“I told Guardiola, ‘you will apologise to me because it’s me who will make Barca win, not Lionel Messi’. That was the situation at that time. Messi would later emerge, but you could ask Xavi, Andres Iniesta and the others, that was my era.”