Shina Peller Warns Of Face Facebook Account Defrauding People

Hon Shina Peller of the Federal House of Representatives has warned the public about a fake Facebook account created in his name to defraud people.

The account which Shina Peller has dissociated himself from has been asking people to participate in a fraudulent online trading business.

The lawmaker has now taken to social media to issue a warning to the public to beware of the fraudulent account.

He wrote: “My attention has been drawn to a fraudulent element impersonating me on Facebook and chatting with people via messenger, telling them about a particular nonexistent online trading and asking them to invest in it for the purpose of duping innocent people of their money

“I hereby state categorically that I am not into any fraudulent online trading and will never ask anyone, via messenger or other means, to invest in it. The purported Facebook account is fake, and therefore should be disregarded.

“Fraudulent people find impersonation on Facebook very easy because anyone can use any name to open an account, even if the real person already has an account on Facebook as in my case. Please be guided so that you don’t fall a victim of online fraud”.