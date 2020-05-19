Sandra Ikeji Celebrates Husband Arinze As He Marks Birthday Today

Sandra Ikeji has celebrated her husband Arinze on social media as he marks his birthday today.

Sandra Ikeji and Arinze got married in January with a fabulous wedding party that had 200 bridesmaids in attendance.

This could be part of why Sandra Ikeji declared her undying love Arinze whom she says makes every day seem like a honeymoon to her.

She wrote: ”Happy birthday my dearest husband, my crown, my light in the dark, oh my prayer warrior, my super amazing darling, today I celebrate you, my king, loving you is the best that has happened to me, you are my life & my everything, I will love and honour you for the rest of my life & I pray God blesses you with everything beautiful, may the favour of the Lord rest upon you my husband, may the wise continue to surround you to lead your family in the right path.

I love you Arinze my husband with every breath in me, you are my answered prayer and this journey we ‘ve started is forever & ever & ever. My XTY thank you for loving me the way you do, it’s honeymoon every day with you. Have a beautiful birthday. Yours…Mrs S.I Samuel.”