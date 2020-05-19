PSG President Sparks Transfer Rumours, Hails Ronaldo

Paris St Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has expressed admiration for the strength of character displayed by Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Al-Khelaifi, Ronaldo is a great example for athletes due to how he pushes his limits.

“Year after year, he shows a unique determination, an extraordinary strength of character,” Al-Khelaifi told France Football.

“He remains motivated by this desire to improve every day and he always pushes his limits.

“I admire this relentless will; he is a great example for all athletes of the future.”

He also praised Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the impact he had on PSG during his time at the Ligue 1 club.

“Thinking back to all the players who have joined us since the beginning of our ambition with PSG, I could still highlight the time of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his character, his leadership, his charisma and his ability to get things done,” Al-Khelaifi noted.