President Buhari Confirms New Appointment For TETFUND

The appointment of Kashim Ibrahim-Imam as the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The appointment was confirmed in a letter issued by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The appointment which commences on May 14 will run for four years before it will be reviewed.

“I write to convey to you the approval of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, of your appointment as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) in Abuja with effect from May 14, 2020,” the letter read.

“The appointment is for a tenure of four years in the first instance and may be renewed for a further term of four years, upon satisfactory performance.

“The conditions of service and remunerations of this appointment are guided by the Public Service Rules and Extant Circulars. Please, accept my congratulations and sincere wishes for a successful tenure,” it said.