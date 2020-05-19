Ogun State To Commence Treatment Before COVID-19 Test Result

The Ogun State Government has said that people who come for COVID-19 test will be treated immediately and before their test result is issued.

This was disclosed by the Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

His words: “As part of efforts towards curbing the community spread of the Coronavirus, we are introducing a “see and treat” method in our testing centres. With this step, we will immediately commence treatment for everyone that comes for testing even before the results are out.”

This drew reaction from people of the state who responded as seen in the comments below which were gathered by Daily Post.

Felix Augusta: “You commence treatment without results? where is that done sir?”

Roseline Thomas: “It’s a good step sir, I commend your efforts, but I suggest the results come out first before commencing the treatment because it might turn out to be negative and the person is suffering from another ailments. God bless sir.”

Akintomide: “What is this one saying, how can you say you want to commence treatment even before result is out?

Daniel Eze: “Your Excellency, what if the result comes out negative after treatment has commenced before the release of the result?”

Gbolahan Oladimeji: “I don’t think that is OK medically. How can someone try to administer drugs or commence treatment on me when you are not sure of my sickness. Is this approach approved by the Ministry of Health and the NMA?”

Kaises Franklyn: “It’s Malaria treatment. It’s a common illness in the body of everyone (lol).”

Olalekan Akinwunmi: “Medically, patients cannot be treated for a disease not confirmed yet. Let anyone with symptoms come forward, not everyone.”

Mahmud Ashafa: “What kind of govt is this? There’s something fishy about this new move. Maybe you want to infect many people as you wish, so that they won’t be able to argue the result later. If you come my way, I go japa.”

Prince Kalejaiye: “Sorry this doesn’t sounds like a good idea or suggestion. How will someone treat or attend to a situation that is not there even if it a false alarm. Won’t this be a waste of medical expenses and other equipment?

Mr Adeniyi: “This is a wrong treatment method. How can you see and treat based on observation without necessary laboratory tests conducted?

Kofoworola Adebayo: “How can treatment commence b4 the result is out? What if it’s negative and does not need to be treated?”

Mr Soyoye: “Let’s channel this same energy to tackle the decadence and rot in our healthcare across the geo-political zones. If we could be this up and doing and effective during this pandemic, nothing should stop us, going forward, to deliver a good and affordable healthcare to the people.”

Sir Newton: “Excuse me sir! Treatment for what? Malaria, typhoid, or COVID19?. How on earth will you administer drugs for something you have no knowledge of? This is a dubious act in disguise. I won’t be surprised if Ogun COVID19 cases overtake Lagos in the coming weeks.”

Dr Oyebade Timmy: “Well, there’s something called prophylaxis usually based on tentative diagnosis usually before a confirmatory diagnosis from a laboratory test or just for prevention. So, it’s not totally out of place.”