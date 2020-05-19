Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, May 19th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, May 18th, 2020.

1. The Federal Government, on Monday extended the gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States by two weeks.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus Pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, made this known during a press briefing in Abuja.

2. Nigeria on Monday recorded 216 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, said with this development, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 6175.

3. President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to direct the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to step down.

The South-South Forum of United Stakeholders (SSFUS), which made the call in a statement on Monday signed by the Publicity Secretary, Comrade Pere Ebebi, said Akpabio should not be in office at a time the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is ongoing.

4. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday explained why the lockdown across States won’t be fully lifted yet.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who spoke during a national briefing, declared that “any relaxation will only portend grave danger for our populace.”

5. Bauchi State Government said on Monday that two new patients died of coronavirus-related complications, bringing the number of fatalities in the state to five.

Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, who disclosed this on Monday, said nine patients were also discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 112.

6. The co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates has rubbished claims that it offered a $10million bribe to members of the House of Representatives to pass the Infectious Diseases Bill.

Bill Gates foundation, in a letter signed by its Nigeria Country Office Director, Paulin Basinga, described the allegations as ‘false and without merit.’

7. Nigeria on Monday recorded nine COVID-19 related deaths.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, made this known on its Twitter page on Monday.

8. The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, swore-in Alhaji Waziri Bulama as the new acting National Secretary of the party.

The Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) inaugurated Bulama at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

9. The Federal Government has said the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation have agreed to shoulder the cost of accommodation and feeding of evacuees during their 14-day compulsory quarantine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known on Monday during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

10. The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party and its candidate in the last governorship election in the State, Natasha Akpoti, challenging the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the last poll.