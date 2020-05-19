Nani Reveals Last Moments Ronaldo Spent At Manchester United

Former Manchester United player, Nani has revealed the relationship he and Cristiano Ronaldo shared at Old Trafford.

According to Nani, Ronaldo spoke a lot about his plans to leave the club before it suddenly happened with a world-record move to Real Madrid in 2009.

“We would stay at the end of training to do competitions and they [Anderson & Ronaldo] were my teammates, everyone has best friends or some they feel more comfortable with and they were my support,” Nani told the UTD Podcast.

“Some days he [Ronaldo] was telling us openly ‘I’m here six or seven years now, I think it’s enough for me’ he said that a couple of times.

“But it was always ‘I will see, I will see, I will see’ but we never thought it [Real Madrid move] would happen so fast. After we won the league in the second year he left, he produced a great season so we were still surprised.”

Nani also revealed that everything was a competition to Ronaldo during their days at Old Trafford which he described as fantastic moments.

“You know Cristiano is very competitive and staying in his house for a day means he can challenge you anytime,” continued Nani.

“He had a swimming pool, tennis court, ping pong table. Every time there was a discussion about who was right or who was better, the only time we were not playing was the night time.

“We were sitting on the sofa talking and Cristiano disappears [to bed] but we learn that because me and Anderson in the morning we were always tired but Cristiano was already up two hours earlier. It was fantastic moments and great memories we had.”