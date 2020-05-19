COVID-19: Buhari, Boss Mustapha Causing Confusion – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the broadcast delivered yesterday by SGF Boss Mustapha is causing confusion in the polity.

The broadcast which was to be delivered by President Buhari was done by Boss Mustapha which saw him declare an extension to the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Kano.

In a statement issued by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party stated that the power to declare a lockdown is not vested in proxies.

The statement reads: “Our party points out that nowhere in our laws are the powers to broadcast Presidential executive orders to declare curfew and restriction of movements vested in the Office of the SGF.

“The action of the SGF has brought serious confusion in the polity regarding the legality or otherwise of the directives contained in the SGF’s announcement.

“Such powers are vested in the person and office of Mr. President and not exercisable by proxy, directly or indirectly; which makes the action of the SGF a recipe for serious constitutional crisis in our country.

“Our nation is a state governed by dictates of the law, particularly in the exercise of powers vested in statutory offices, especially that of the President.

“The PDP holds that the announcement by the SGF is, therefore, another manifestation of abuse of our statutory offices arising from the abdication of responsibilities by President Buhari since the last five years, which had also become more pronounced in this fight against COVID-19.

“Our party, therefore, invites Mr. President to end the confusion in the polity, arising from the action of the SGF, by immediately addressing Nigerians in his official capacity to fulfill the demands of our laws in respect of the necessary protocols on restrictions and other management procedures in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in our country.”