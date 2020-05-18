There Is Nothing Like Coronavirus In Nigeria – Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries has stated that there is no coronavirus in Nigeria but an avenue for governors to loot funds.

Delivering a sermon, Ibiyeomie stated that what is dished out by authorities as the daily count of coronavirus patients is false.

“People are making noise about corona. To me it’s rubbish”, he said.

“Did they make noise about malaria? Malaria kills more people in Nigeria than coronavirus. Everyday people die of malaria

He also criticized the closure of Nigeria’s borders because of coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, “Nigeria does not even have it. I don’t think Nigeria has it”.

He went on to reference a claim by Raymond Dokpesi that he got treated with malaria drugs when he contracted coronavirus.

“You heard Dokpesi, they said he had it, it’s malaria tablets they gave him. So, if he had it, why would they give him malaria tablets?”, Ibiyeomie said.

“Nigeria is using it to eat money. Governors eat money, corporations eat money, they tell lies, they take money from Federal Government, they take money from aide associations.

“They don’t have malaria overseas. Nigeria is already used to malaria. Corona cannot attack the people. Nigerians are malaria themselves

“The people who have it, I don’t think it’s the number they are calling

“When one person has high temperature, they say it’s corona.

“Rivers States doesn’t have an isolation center, many states don’t have but they are discharging people. Where are they discharging them from? They don’t even have kits”.