Sanwo-Olu Gives Conditions To Open Churches, Businesses

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given conditions before religious houses and businesses can be reopened in the state after a period of lockdown.

The governor stated that businesses would be allowed to reopen in phases to see the level of compliance.

The level of compliance will be monitored by the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

He said: “We are at a level where we are reviewing the other arms of the economy.

“In the coming days, we will be starting what we call Register-to-Open, which means all players in the restaurant business, event centres, entertainment, malls and cinemas will go through a form of re-registration and space management.”

Sanwo-Olu added: “We are reviewing and considering how the phased unlocking will happen. If we see a huge level of compliance, then it can happen in the next two to three weeks. If not, it could take a month or two months. It is until we are sure all of these players are ready to conform to our guidelines.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, advised religious houses to maintain status quo.