Raheem Sterling Issues Warning As EPL Prepares To Resume

Manchester City player, Raheem Sterling has warned that it could take weeks before players can resume sharpness as the English Premier League sets to restart.

Football action in the EPL was suspended on March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Action is now set to resume on June 12 with ‘Project Restart’ working to ensure safety measures are in place

Speaking on the league’s resumption, Raheem Sterling told a YouTube show:

“You can’t come back in with one-and-a-half weeks, two weeks.

“You’d need a full four to five weeks, especially if you’re going to go back into competition, when you’re literally paid to win.

“You do need to do that preparation – you can’t just go straight in.

“They’re trying to have games starting on 12th June but we’re still waiting on the government to give the go ahead, the clubs are in talks, doing their best to try and find the best resolution. We’ve had a few Zoom meetings cancelled to talk about the restart.

“The beginning [of lockdown] was definitely weird then I started to say to myself I can’t keep doing this, I can’t just be in this dark room playing my Call of Duty for six or seven hours, I just got a little schedule in.

“I felt lost for the first couple of weeks but then it just flew by. I can’t wait to get back out there.

“We’ve had a lot of gym sessions on Zoom, we’ve had our programmes being sent over to us, so I’ve been trying my best to keep up with the plan.

“It’s the first time I’ve shut down since I was 17. I’ve not literally stopped. The most time I’ve had off is three weeks so it feels strange.”