Prophet TB Joshua Reveals China’s Secret Amid Tensions With US

Prophet TB Joshua has revealed why China is getting the attention of the world amid a growing tension between the country and the United States of America.

TB Joshua stated that China has been able to concentrate on producing things which developing nations need.

The clergyman stated this in response to threat from the US to cut ties with China over the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, America’s “concentration is on big things, China concentrates on small things, e.g. manufacturing and agricultural goods” which are “what developing nations need.”

“Remember, 70-80% of the world are developing nations. What they need to grow, to live and to improve is what China is concentrating on.

“I think America should learn this lesson. This is what they should turn to.

“China is using all these little things to get money from developing nations – and that is making them the richest in the world. It is trade by barter.

“It has made developing nations see China as their hope. For example, a product in America may cost 500 and last long, because it is durable.

“The same product in China may cost 100 but not last long. However, developing nations will still choose China’s products because such products are within their reach. That makes many nations to become debtors to China – even America