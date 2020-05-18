President Buhari To Address Nigerians On Monday May 18

President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing the nation on Monday May 18 as the first phase of the gradual ease of lockdown ends.

Recall that announced an ease of lockdown but still placed restrictions on inter-state travels to help contain coronavirus spread.

The President is expected to address Nigerians on the next step towards the country’s fight against COVID-19.

This was disclosed by Aliyu Sani, national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Meanwhile, Concise News learnt that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given conditions before religious houses and businesses can be reopened in the state after a period of lockdown.

The governor stated that businesses would be allowed to reopen in phases to see the level of compliance.

The level of compliance will be monitored by the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).