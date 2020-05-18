Odemwingie Stephen Keshi’s Health Challenges At 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles player, Osaze Odemwingie has revealed that Stephen Keshi struggled with health challenges during Nigeria’s outing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Stephen Keshi died on June 7, 2016, at his home in Benin, Edo State, after suffering heart attack.

According to Odemwingie, Stephen Keshi didn’t look great at the world cup in Brazil two years before he died.

He told Super Eagles Media Team: “It’s not to prove who is boss, who is not. It’s national interest and I believe I brought some value to the team in Brazil, we put those differences aside,”

“And actually after that we were in touch, he’ll give me a call out of the blue, he’ll just call to say hello and say he heard about my injury and then checked on me when I had surgery.”

“Of course it shocked me as well he passed away but you could see his health wasn’t great even in Brazil. He was out of breath a lot, he needed to take breaks, he wasn’t so much full of energy on the sidelines.

“Sometimes he stands up to pass some messages, he wasn’t looking full of energy then, unfortunately.

“He’s a legend in the country, he’s done a great job, put any sentiment aside he got the job done and that’s what counts a lot in sports.”