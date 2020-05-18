Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, May 18th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, May 18th, 2020.

1. The Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, is dead.

The cause of his death is still unknown, but sources at Government House Port Harcourt, said Simeon may have died of cardiac arrest.

2. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, on Sunday, said the State has recorded its first coronavirus death.

The Governor equally said the State has recorded 33 COVID-19 cases so far, 10 treated and discharged and 22 persons are currently receiving treatment.

3. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced that Nigeria’s aviation authority has caught a United Kingdom registered aviation company running commercial flight services under the pretence of humanitarian operation.

The minister in a tweet on Sunday revealed that the company, Flair Aviation, a UK-registered company approved for humanitarian operations, was caught conducting commercial flight.

4. Troops of 130 Battalion and Army Super Camp in Baga had a fierce encounter with Boko Haram and ISWAP members at Baga town on Sunday.

The battle left many terrorists dead, while some soldiers suffered injuries, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, said in a statement.

5. Nigeria on Sunday recorded 338 new cases of Coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control on its official Twitter page said Nigeria now has a total number of 5959 cases.

6. Lagos State is considering full re-opening of the critical sectors of its economy, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed on Sunday. But, the move will not be pushed in a hurry.

In the coming days, Sanwo-Olu said the State Government would be rolling out Register-to-Open initiative as part of the plans that would enable it to assess the level of readiness of the players in the identified sectors for supervised operations.

7. An unidentified doctor in Bauchi State infected ten of his family members, including his last child, a 9 year old son after testing positive for coronavirus.

Chairman, State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Muhammed, who disclosed this to the Nation in Bauchi, the State capital on Sunday, said though nine of the family were recently discharged, but the 9 year old son remained in isolation as he is yet to recover.

8. The Mai of Tangale chiefdom in Gombe state, Dr Abdu Buba Maisharu II, has tested positive to the COVID-19, official and palace sources confirmed to Daily Trust.

Report said the monarch’s samples were taken to the laboratory of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja, and were returned positive on Sunday.

9. President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation in a broadcast on Monday following the end of the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Aliyu Sani, the national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, made this disclosure on Sunday.

10. Akwa Ibom State Government has said it foiled an alleged plot to smuggle 68 suspected COVID-19 patients into the State.

The State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, disclosed this when he received the Akwa Ibom caucus in the National Assembly, who were in the State for a facility tour of the newly constructed Isolation Centre for Quarantine and Prevention of Infectious Diseases located at Ituk Mbang in Uruan.