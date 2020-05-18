Kano State Slashes Salaries Of Political Appointee By 50 Percent

The Kano State Government has slashed the salaries of political appointees by 50 percent as the state records a fall in internally generated revenue as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Affected by the development include the Kano State Governor, his deputy Dr Nasiru Gawuna, Special Advisers, all Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants among others.

The new policy which takes effect this May was made known by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

A statement reads in part: “Due to shortfall in the federation account and collapse in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) because of COVID-19 challenges, all political office holders in Kano State are to receive half salaries with effect from May.

“There is also a serious setback in the IGR, due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Almost all companies in the state are no longer in operation due to lockdown.

“Also other areas where the state gets revenue are no longer operational. This also is another reason for giving political office holders half salary.

“Those affected at the local government level are the chairmen, vice-chairmen, elected councillors, supervisory councillors, advisers and secretaries of local governments.”