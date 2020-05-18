COVID-19 Forced Suspension Of Movie Production – Oladiran Ibironke

Oladiran Ibironke, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dudu Heritage Films, has said that movie production has been suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.
Ibironke disclosed this in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan.
“Virtually everything is on standstill. From production to sales, we are, however, praying for the pandemic to be over.
“Thank God that social media is still trending. Therefore we have been able to continue linkage with numerous consumers worldwide.
“And since it is not only the entertainment industry that is affected, movie production cannot be crippled, it will only be on hold just for a while. “There are so many ongoing projects that have been put on hold, but which would eventually be concluded,” he said.
He, however, expressed hope that things would be better as they prepare to resume production post-COVID-19.
“ I know post-COVID-19 will be a bit slow due to the economic downturn. But we will live it as it comes and hope for the best.
“Things would not just pick up immediately or return automatically to how they used to be before COVID-19. Indeed, it will take much patience,” he said.
