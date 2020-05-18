Callum Hudson-Odoi Arrested After Row With Model At His House

Chelsea star, Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested on Sunday by the Metropolitan Police over a row he had with a model he invited to his penthouse.

The England international had invited the model to his house after meeting her online.

The model who came to his house in a car he sent to pick her up left his home in an ambulance while police moved in to arrest him.

It is not quite clear what may have happened between him and the model or whether he was arrested for brekaing the lockdown order.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan police stated that the arrest took place shortly before 4 am when they were called in.

“Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman,” the Met said.