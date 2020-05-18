Build A World-Class Hospital, Correct Past Mistakes – Okupe Tells Buhari

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to right the wrongs of past administrations by building a world-class hospital.

According to Okupe, it is disheartening that Nigeria cannot boast of one world-class hospital since it gained independence in 1960.

He stated this on Monday while speaking on Channel’s Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

“The mistakes of the past are daunting, they are perplexing, they are embarrassing that since 1960 to date, we cannot boast of one major centre in the whole country that makes it irrelevant for you to go abroad,” he said..

Okupe who served as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently discharged after recovering from coronavirus.

He urged the president to pay attention to the health sector because he believes Nigeria has the expertise to deliver.

“As a doctor, I can tell you for free that we have the expertise – both at home and away.

“There are thousands and thousands of very very highly qualified, competent professionals who are abroad in the US and everywhere, including Nigeria,” he said.

The medical doctor added, “The problem that we will run into, the shame that will overcome this country is if we do not learn a great lesson from this.”

Okupe also stated that it shouldn’t cost more than $150 million to build a hospital which will prevent Nigerians from going abroad for treatment.

“That is just it – $150 million; if you multiply that by six, you are not even talking about $1 billion and we have been given $3.5 billion.

“If we just take one out of that and spend it to establish these things, then we would have learned a great lesson, and I believe that this government will do so,” he stated.