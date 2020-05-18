Buhari Orders Governor To Work With PTF On COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered state governors to work with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 towards containing coronavirus in Nigeria.

The president disclosed this in a statement issued after cancelling an addresed to Nigerians which was scheduled for today, Monday, 18, 2020.

The statement reads: “In my meeting with the Governors today, I informed them that I have directed the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to work very closely with all State Governors. To succeed in containing this pandemic we have to improve collaboration.

“I also stressed the need for extensive public education and enlightenment. We need to continue to educate and persuade Nigerians to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe.

“My position regarding all herbal or traditional medicines is that any such formulations should be sent to the statutory regulators for thorough scientific verification. We will not put anything to use in Nigeria without the endorsement of our regulatory institutions.

“Despite our political differences, the late President Yar’Adua was unarguably a patriot because of his passion for the masses and his reversal of policies he believed were hurting ordinary Nigerians.

“As we remember President Yar’Adua today, let us emulate his patience and gentle nature so that we don’t introduce toxicity into our politics, where opponents perceive each other as enemies.

“Let me also use this occasion to extend my prayers and goodwill to his family, and Katsina State Government on the 10th anniversary of his demise. May Allah continue to bless and comfort his gentle soul.

“I also thank the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Presidential Task Force for all their hard work to date. Through this collaboration, I remain confident that success is achievable.

“And finally, I will thank all Nigerians again for your patience and cooperation during this difficult and challenging period. I assure you that government shall continue to take all necessary measures to protect the lives and livelihoods of our citizens and residents.

“I thank you for listening and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I will urge you all to please continue to create awareness on the seriousness of the coronavirus among your worshippers and communities while appealing that they strictly comply with public health advisories.

“Your cooperation and support have significantly contributed to the successes we have recorded to date.

“I will also recognise the support we have received from our traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and other prominent religious and community leaders.

“I will also take this opportunity to assure you all that your safety, wellbeing and welfare remain paramount to our Government.

“For those who got infected in the line of duty, rest assured that Government will do all it takes to support you and your families during this exceedingly difficult period.

“I wish to once again commend the frontline workers across the country who, on a daily basis, risk everything to ensure we win this fight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States shall remain in place until these new ones come into effect on Monday, 4th May 2020.

“With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighboring States”.