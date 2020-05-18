BREAKING: Buhari Will Not Address Nigerians Today – Presidency

The Presidency has revealed that there will be no address to Nigerians today by President Muhammadu Buhari as earlier scheduled.

This was disclosed on Twitter by the Special Adviser to the President on New Media, Femi Adesina.

He also revealed that a briefing will be done by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 headed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha,

“No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today.

“None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps,” he tweeted.

