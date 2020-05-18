Babatunde Gbadamosi, a former Lagos State governorship aspirant, has warned online beggars to desist from sending him messages sanding he gives them his hard-earned money.

In a series of tweets, Babatunde Gbadamosi stated that the online beggars should channel their energy to the public office holders to voted into power.

According to him, those elected are now living large on money meant for tax payers.

He tweeted: “Stop coming to my inbox to DEMAND that I give you my hard earned money.

“Go and meet those you used your “influenza” skills to persuade the world that they’re the best for Lagos & Nigeria.

“Don’t you know their address again? You put them in office to eat our taxes. Join them.

“Seriously, you worked hard to get your governor, your senator, your house of reps member, and your house of Assembly member “elected”, to make their rigged “victory” plausible, yet you’re in MY inbox demanding that I do “giveaway”! You miss road?

“What you don’t realise is that those fellows are now balling on my money & that of millions of other taxpayers in this state.

“Go and collect your share from them. If they don’t answer your calls, gather yourselves and go to their house or their office to collect yours, monthly”, he added.